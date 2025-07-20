Two held for house break-in, chain snatching in Vedantnagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a pre-dawn theft, two youths broke into a house in Vedantnagar, threatened an elderly woman, and fled with her gold mini mangalsutra and Rs 4,000 in cash.

Vedantnagar police cracked the case within a day and arrested both accused. Police inspector Praveena Yadav identified the duo as Akash Ahire alias Uru (19, Chhota Murlidharnagar near railway tracks in Osmanpura), and Akash Khare alias Gayabya (21, resides near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue, Osmanpura). Complainant Mayur Patni told police that while he was asleep in a locked room downstairs, his mother’s caretaker Meera Ingle alerted him around 4 am. On checking, they found the kitchen door broken. The elderly woman said two masked men entered her room, threatened her, and snatched her chain. Rs 4,000 was also found missing from Patni’s wallet. Based on the complaint, police arrested both within 24 hours. The court has remanded them to custody for further probe.