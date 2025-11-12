Two incidents of vandalism and stone-pelting after murder; police register case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following the brutal murder at Paithan Gate, the police have registered a case against those involved in two separate incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism one during the night of the murder and another after the funeral. Senior police officials said that around 20 to 25 individuals involved in the violence have been identified, and strict action will be taken against them.

On November 10, around 10.30 pm, Imran Qureshi (33), a resident of Sillekhana, was murdered in front of S.S. Mobile Shop at Paithan Gate after a dispute that arose because he was “staring” at the accused. The main accused, Parvez Shaikh, along with his aides Shaikh Khayyum Sharif Shaikh, Shaikh Salim Shaikh Sharif, and Shaikh Faizal Shaikh Nazim, were arrested by the crime branch by early morning. All four are currently under police custody until November 17 as per court orders. Police are investigating where Parvez obtained the weapon and who supplied it to him.

------

Security tightened, case registered against mob

After Imran’s murder, an unidentified mob pelted stones in the area where the accused lived, damaging two-wheelers and four-wheelers and threatening local residents. Later, after Imran’s burial on Tuesday afternoon, another group again resorted to stone-pelting and vandalism around 4 pm in the Paithan Gate area.