Two injured in knife attack inside house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A minor boy allegedly attacked two people with a knife early Friday morning in front of Sai Mandir at Begumpura, injuring them without any provocation.

According to the complaint filed at Begumpura police station by Krishna Tayade, the accused suddenly assaulted him with a knife. When his relative Ramesh Dandge rushed to help, the minor also attacked him. Police seized the knife and took the accused into custody. He has been produced before the juvenile justice committee for further action. Police constable Kolekar from Begumpura police station is investigating the case.