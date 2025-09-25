Two injured in minor dispute; beaten with iron object

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A minor dispute turned violent in the Sathenagar area, Waluj on the morning of the 24th, leaving a father and son seriously injured. The Walwa police have registered a case against the youth and his mother.

According to the complaint, Santosh Saheberao Dalvi (42), a resident near the central bank of the district, was returning home on his motorcycle around 10 a.m. from the Walwa bus stop. At Sathenagar Kamani, the accused Lalit Ghunawat (19, Sathenagar) stopped him and physically attacked him. Near Bhondve Hotel, Lalit damaged the motorcycle while hurling caste-based abuses. When the complainant went to Lalit’s house to inform his mother about the incident, Lalit struck Santosh Dalvi on the head with an iron object from behind. His son was also hit on the head with the iron object, leaving both father and son seriously injured. Police have registered a case against Lalit Ghunavat and his mother.