Two Jain monks initiated in grand ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a ceremony filled with devotion and austerity, two Jain monks were initiated into the Jain faith during the Kunjvan festival on Thursday.

The grand Jainshwari Diksha ceremony saw Pincchi parivartan and the Janma Kalyanak festival of the Bhagwan celebrated with religious fervor. Antarmana Acharya Shri Prasanna Sagarji Maharaj presided over the ceremony, guiding the initiates through the Mahavrat rites and offering words of wisdom. He emphasized the importance of detachment from worldly desires and the need to follow the path of penance shown by Lord Mahavir. Devotees gathered for daily chanting and processions, culminating in the religious flag hoisting ceremony. In the afternoon, the Janmabhishekam took place on Panduk Shila, with devotees performing the abhishekam with Mangal Kalash.