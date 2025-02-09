Two killed as mini truck catches fire on Highway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fatal accident occurred on Sunday near Galleborgaon Teshil Khultabad on the Dhule-Solapur Highway, resulting in two deaths and one serious injury.

The deceased have been identified as Vinayak Patil (51 Shirathon, Teshil Kavathemahankal, District Sangli) and Dadasaheb Deshmukh (35, Tasgaon, District Sangli). The injured person is Salim Mulani (34, Tasgaon). The three victims, were travelling from Tasgaon, Sangli in a Chhota Hathi (MH-04-HD-3049) to Indore to transport mandap decoration materials. Meanwhile, a tractor-trolley carrying cow dung manure had stopped on the roadside near a petrol pump in Galleborgaon due to a flat tyre. The mini truck crashed into the tractor-trolley with great force, crushing the vehicle’s cabin. The impact trapped driver Vinayak Patil and Dadasaheb Deshmukh inside as the vehicle suddenly caught fire. Salim Mulani, who was seated in the back. Locals managed to pull Deshmukh out, but Patil was burned alive on the spot. Upon receiving the alert, Highway Police rushed to the scene, extinguished the fire with the help of locals, and cleared the wreckage to restore traffic. The injured were shifted to GMCH, where Deshmukh succumbed to burn injuries during treatment, while Mulani was undergoing treatment. The Khultabad Police Station has registered the accident case.