Two killed in separate railway accidents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two people died in separate railway accidents within six hours in the Cantonment area. The incidents came to light between 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Ravindra Sudhakar Panchabhai (57) and Guddu Thakur (30).

According to police, Panchabhai, who worked at a private company in Waluj, lived with his family at Shrirang City on Paithan Road. On Tuesday morning, he left for work as usual, but his body was later found on the railway tracks in the Cantonment area. Preliminary investigations suggest he was hit by a train. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

In the second incident, the body of Guddu, a young man, was found near Pole No. 108. Originally from Madhya Pradesh, he had settled in the city for work, with some of his relatives residing in Padegaon. His identity was confirmed through documents found in his pocket, Assistant Inspector Vivek Jadhav said. Constable Bapurao Bavaskar is conducting further investigation.