Two killed in tip truck-bike collision near Ughadi river

Hingoli

Two men died after a tipper truck collided with their motorcycle near the Ughadi River on the Vasmat–Kurunda road on the night of October 8. The Wasmat City Police have begun the process of registering a case.

The accident occurred around 9 pm, crushing the motorcycle completely. Satish Swami (35, Asegaon) and Shivanand Jankawade (Nandusa, Nanded) were critically injured in the collision. Police inspector Sudhir Wagh immediately rushed to the scene from the Wasmat City Police Station immediately rushed to the spot. With the help of officers and local residents, the injured were taken to the sub-district hospital. Due to the severity of their injuries, both were referred to Nanded for further treatment, where they later succumbed. The Wasmat City Police confirmed that an FIR is being filed in connection on Thrusday.