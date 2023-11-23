Two lakhs burgled from shop in Kannad

Thieves caught in the CCTV

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves broke into a shop in Amrai area on Karkhana road in Kannad city and looted the goods worth Rs 2.13 lakh on November 21.

According to police, a shop called Amrit Omsai Distributors is located on the road leading from the old Kannad town to the factory. The owner of the shop, Anand Praveen Bothra, closed the shop in the evening after finishing the day's work on November 21 and went home. On the morning of November 22, Prashant Bhaskar Bargal, who lives above this shop, called Bothra and told that the shop had been burgled. While inspecting, Bothara noticed that goods worth Rs 2.13 lakh were stolen. Bothra filed a complaint in Kannad police station. PSI Madhav Jarare is further investigating the case.

Five people were seen on CCTV

On getting information about this incident, the city police rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. Upon seeing the CCTV of the shop, five persons were seen entering the shop between 3 am and 3:30 am.