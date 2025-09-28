Two live cartridges seized along with country-made pistol

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mukundwadi police caught a young man on Saturday night (27th) carrying a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges for sale. Senior Police Inspector Sachin Ingole of Mukundwadi confirmed that the police seized the pistol and the two live cartridges from the accused.

The accused has been identified as Dattā Raut (22), resident of Mukundnagar, Mukundwadi. Based on information that he would bring two live cartridges and a country-made pistol for sale near Railway Gate No. 56, special team members Sujal Sharma and Vikas Gurukhel informed Inspector Ingole. Acting on this, Inspector Ingole ordered police sub-inspector Shivaji Ghorpade to lay a trap. Following the operation, the accused was apprehended, and a frisk revealed the two live cartridges. He was subsequently arrested, and a case has been registered

The operation involved police inspector Sachin Ingole, police sub-inspector Shivaji Ghorpade, head Constable Kale, Jadhav, Adiyal, Sujal Sharma, Vikas Gurukhel, Santosh Birare, and Ravindra Bende.

Known as ‘Kattawala’

According to Mukundwadi police, Dattā Raut has a prior case registered against him in Mukundwadi. He was also found in a gang attempting a robbery in Buldhana, during which a pistol was seized. He is popularly known as ‘Raut Kattawala’ in the Mukundnagar area. Police suspect he brought the pistol from another state. Police sub-inspector Santosh Raut is investigating further.

--------------------

Photo Caption: Two live cartridges and a pistol seized by Mukundwadi police team.