Two major robberies by dacoits creates sensation in Vaijapur, Kannad tehsils

The filmy style conflict between the police and the dacoits was underway for 12 hours. The cops fired five rounds in the air and a sixth bullet hit the dacoit.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed between Manegaon Shivar (of Vaijapur tehsil) and Kanadgaon (of Kannad tehsil) after the gang of dacoits conducted two robberies in a span of one and a half hours on Thursday midnight. The distance between Manegaon and Kanadgaon is 7 kms.

The dacoits attacked the family members brutally and decamped with gold ornaments and valuables. The police, in a few hours, resorted to Nakabandi and arrested the two gangsters.

When the police launched a massive search for the gangsters, the dacoits hiding in the farms pelted stones on them. To arrest the aggressive dacoits the cops preferred firing in the air. In this incident, a dacoit Amit alias Amin Khan Kagad Chavan (23, Kopargaon) sustained an injury. The filmy style firing was underway from Wednesday at 11 pm to Thursday 12 pm (afternoon).

In the first incident, Vishnu Surashe (50, Manegaon Shivar) was sleeping in his house on Wednesday at 11 pm. He heard the sound of a child crying. When he stepped out of the house, he saw the dacoits were beating him. On seeing Vishnu, the dacoits also attacked him with a steel rod and sharp-edged weapon. He fell on the ground and was lying in a pool of blood. The dacoits then entered the house, beat Vishnu’s wife and snatched away the ornaments on her body, earrings, ankle chain and mobile phone. She screamed for help, but before the villagers reached the Surashe’s farm, the dacoits had fled away. Acting upon the information, the assistant police inspector Sandeep Patil of Shiur Police Station launched a massive hunt for the dacoits.

Reached Kanadgaon in two hours

The dacoits after Manegaon reached Kanadgaon in Kannad tehsil. While on the way, they looted Kakasabe Nalawade (32). It so happened that he heard his parents crying at 1.30 am. Kakasaheb is an engineer in Pune and had come to the village for the Diwali festival. He found that the dacoits were beating them at the sword point. On seeing Kakasaheb, the gang threatened to harm him and collected all the valuables. The dacoits also beat his mother, wife and took away their gold ornaments weighing 4 tolas, earrings of 5 grams, three rings of 25 grams weight, two mobile phones, laptop etc. It is learnt that the dacoits had locked the doors of the neighbours while looting Nalawades.