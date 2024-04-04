Two minor girls kidnapped from Wadgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The MIDC Waluj police station registered a case of kidnapping two minor girls against unidentified kidnappers on Thursday. The minor girls were close friends and had been reported missing from Wadgaon since Wednesday afternoon (2 pm). Hence the mother of one minor girl complained to police.

The complainant Vaishali Santosh Berde (36) stays with her 15-year-old daughter Roshni alias Riya in Wadgaon. On Wednesday, Roshni stepped out of her home saying she was going to the public lavatory. When she did not return home soon, Vaishali went to the house of Pratigya Eknath Khiste (12), a friend of Roshni. Her mother, Anita Khiste, said to her that Roshni had come to their house some time ago and then both of them stepped outside the house. Vaishali then contacted Roshni and Pratigya on their mobile phone they told her that they were coming home in a few minutes, but they did not return. Till late in the night, Vaishali continued to request her daughter to come home. Later on, Roshni switched off the mobile phone, therefore, there has been no communication since then. Vaishali then searched for the duo everywhere in the village and when they did not return home, Vaishali Berde then contacted MIDC Waluj police station. Meanwhile, a complaint of kidnapping two minor girls has been registered against an unidentified kidnapper. Further investigation is on by police.