Two minor girls went missing while playing in Naregaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two girls, aged approximately 10 and 12 years, went missing suddenly while playing on the street and collecting garbage on Monday evening in Naregaon. Over 72 hours have passed since the incident, and their whereabouts remain unknown, raising fears of a possible untoward incident. Their mother was picking rags while the girls went missing.

A woman collects garbage for a living and usually takes several children with her while working. On September 1, around 3 pm, she went to collect garbage near the Naregaon Municipal School premises with her 12-year-old daughter. At that time, her friend also brought along her daughter. After finishing work, around 4.30 pm, the other children returned, but the two girls (the complainant’s 12-year-old and her friend’s 10-year-old) did not return.

The families searched for the girls in Naregaon, Misarwadi, and the Chikalthana industrial area, but they were not found even on Tuesday. A case of abduction was registered at the MIDC Cidco Police Station, and the police began reviewing CCTV footage. By late Wednesday night, there was no clue about the girls’ whereabouts. Police Sub-Inspector Satish Jogas is investigating the case.

Description of the missing girls

10-year-old girl: Approximately 3 feet tall, slim build, dusky complexion, black eyes, with an old scar on her cheek.

12-year-old girl: Approximately 4 feet tall, slim build, dusky complexion, with a round mole on her forehead.

Anyone with information about the girls’ whereabouts is urged to immediately contact MIDC Cidco Police Station.