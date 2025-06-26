Two minor siblings drown in rainwater-filled pit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a heart-wrenching incident, two young siblings drowned in a water-filled pit located right in front of their home at Kamble Vasti (Mohanbawadi) in Modha Budruk village of Sillod tehsil on Thursday noon. The deceased children have been identified as Harshda Kamble (6) and Rudra Kamble (3).

Sillod tehsil has been experiencing continuous rainfall since Wednesday afternoon. Due to the persistent downpour, a large pit near the Kamble family's house had accumulated rainwater. While playing near their home, the two children unknowingly approached the pit and accidentally fell in. Tragically, no one witnessed the incident, and both children drowned.

Their absence was first noticed around 1 pm when their grandfather, Shrirang Kamble, began looking for them. Recalling that they may have gone near the pit, he checked the water and was devastated to find Rudra’s lifeless body. He immediately pulled the child out and rushed him inside, sending shockwaves through the locality. As people began asking about Harshda, a second search was carried out, and sadly, her body was also discovered in the same pit.

Both children were taken to the Sillod Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. The funeral was held late at night amid an atmosphere of profound grief in Kamble Vasti. As of late Thursday night, no official police complaint had been registered regarding the incident.