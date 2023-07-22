Two minors held with pistol; live cartridges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Infatuated with the lifestyle of notorious goons and the comforts provided by his family from an early age, a 25-year-old boy bought a pistol with his friend. Acting upon the information, the crime branch took

the minor boy Arjun Raju Reddy (Srikrishnanagar, N-9) into custody. A case was registered against him in Cidco police station after seizing a pistol with live cartridges, a car and a mobile from the minor.

It so happened that the assistant inspector (Crime Branch) Manoj Shinde received information that a youth was possessing a handmade pistol with a cartridge in Srikrishnanagar. The investigation was started at the suggestion of police inspector Sandeep Gurme. Arjun was taken into custody when he was roaming near Farshi Maidan at 8 pm on Thursday. During the investigation, the police found a pistol and a live cartridge in his car. He admitted that he had procured the pistol along with his friend studying in 11th standard. Shinde also then detained his friend. During the investigation, both of them were giving vague answers. The trap was laid by police personnel Chandrakant Gawli, Navnath Khandekar, Taterao Shingare, Vilas Muthe, Santosh Bhanuse and Nitin Deshmukh. According to the police, Arjun's father runs a shoe business and has a shop in the TV Centre area, while the father of an 11-standard student works as a driver of a businessman.