Two motorbikes lifted from Cidco and Naregaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two motorbikes were stolen in separate incidents reported from the Cidco and Naregaon areas.

In Naregaon, thieves broke the handle lock of a bike parked by Krishna Gawande near the Mahadev Temple and made away with it during the night of October 28. In another case, Keval Rathod of Jadhavwadi lost his motorcycle, which was parked outside a friend’s house in Cidco N-11. Police have registered theft cases at MIDC Cidco and Cidco Police Stations on October 30, and investigations are underway.