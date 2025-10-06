Two motorcycle accidents claim one life, leave others seriously injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two road accidents over the weekend have left one young man dead, a woman killed, and several others critically injured, raising concerns over road safety in the region.

Young man dies in Vaijapur motorcycle collision

A speeding truck struck a motorcycle on the Vaijapur-Ladgaon road on Monday evening around 6.30 pm, killing 26-year-old Sagar Tribhuvan, a resident of Nimgav, Vaijapur. Sagar was traveling from Shrirampur toward Vaijapur when the truck hit him near Naiim Trades. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Vaijapur sub-district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police are yet to register a formal report.

Wife killed, husband and sister-in-law seriously injured in Kannad pickup crash

On Sunday, around 3.30 pm, a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle on the Dhule-Solapur highway near Telwadi. The accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Nikita Chavan, who was riding with her husband on the motorcycle (MH-20 GU 9605) , Sandeep Chavan, and sister-in-law, Sangita Rathod. All three sustained serious injuries and were taken to Kannad rural hospital; Nikita was declared dead, while her husband and sister-in-law were shifted to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment. Tragically, Nikita’s four-month-old daughter is now motherless. She is survived by her daughter, husband, parents-in-law, and sister-in-law. Police investigations are ongoing under head constable Sandeep Autole and constable Dinesh Khedkar.