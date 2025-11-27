Two motorcycles collide in Pandharpur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man narrowly escaped death on Wednesday evening after two motorcycles collided in the Pandharpur area, Waluj due to the timely braking by a container driver. The impact threw the biker onto the road, and within seconds, a fast-approaching container nearly ran over him. However, the driver’s alertness prevented a major tragedy.

The accident occurred during evening traffic near Pandharpur on the Waluja–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar route. Sanjay Kadam, a resident of TV Centre, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was riding a motorcycle (MH-20-HG-6885) when another motorcyclist attempted to overtake and rammed into him. The collision flung Kadam onto the road. At the same moment, a container (DD-01-AC-9737) approaching from behind came dangerously close. Hearing the shouts of nearby residents, the container driver hit the brakes instantly, saving Kadam’s life. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist who caused the crash fled the spot.

Locals immediately rushed Kadam to a nearby hospital. After primary treatment, doctors advised shifting him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and informed his relatives. His condition is reported to be stable.

Photo Caption:

Photo 1

Two motorcycles lie damaged on the road after the collision in Pandharpur.

Photo 2

Local residents crowd near the container truck whose driver’s quick action averted a major tragedy.