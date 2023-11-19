Two motorcyclists killed in head-on collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two bikes collided head-on on Jalgaon Phata to Dattanagar Vasti road on Saturday. In this accident, two people were killed on the spot, while two others were seriously injured. The accident happened around 3 pm on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Popat Ranganath Shelke (55) and Somnath Bhaginath Wagh (25, both of Hadas Pimpalgaon).

As per information, Shelke along with his wife Lata Popat Shelke was coming to Hadas Pimpalgaon on two wheeler (MH-20-DA-3021) from Dattnagar. There Somnath Wagh and Kunal More were going to their village from Hadas Pimpalgaon on a two-wheeler. Both these two-wheelers collided head-on at a dangerous bend on the Dattanagar road at around 3 pm. Popat Shelke was killed on the spot. Somnath Wagh along with Lata Shelke and Kunal More were seriously injured. They were admitted to a private hospital at Lasur station. There the doctor examined Somnath and declared him dead. Other two have been shifted to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment.