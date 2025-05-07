Two neighbours arrested in drug racket

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two residents of the Kala Darwaza area were arrested for selling diluted medicinal substances commonly abused as narcotics. The city chowk police conducted a raid, seizing only 13 bottles of the illicit substance. Authorities suspect the majority of the stock was destroyed prior to the police's arrival.

The arrested individuals, identified as Syed Sartaj alias Immu Button Syed Alijan (26) and Syed Ayaz (43), were caught after PI Nirmala Pardeshi acted on a tip-off regarding their involvement in narcotics trafficking. API Dilip Chandan and Sub-Inspector Arjun Kadam were assigned to lead the operation. The raid, which took place around 5 pm on Tuesday, resulted in the recovery of 11 bottles from Sartaj’s residence and 2 from Ayaz’s home. Authorities believe the remaining stock was hastily disposed of before they arrived. The accused have been handed over to Begumpura Police and remanded to two days of police custody, as confirmed by PSI Pramod Kolekar. The operation also saw the involvement of Officers Anand Wahul, Munir Pathan, Baban Ippar, Pravin Tekle, Vijay Tribhuvan, and Faheem Shaikh.

No deterrent effect on notorious supplier

During their interrogation, both arrested individuals admitted to sourcing the narcotics from the infamous criminal Syed Faisal alias Teja. Teja, known for his involvement in the local drug trade, has continued his illegal activities despite a crackdown by the NDPS squad in 2024, which resulted in the arrest of several of his family members. Recent reports also indicate Teja’s involvement in an attempted murder case, where he was seen brandishing a sword near the TV Center and attempting to kill a rickshaw driver.