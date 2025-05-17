Two nephews arrested for brutally murdering 60-yr-old relative

Cracking a heinous murder of a 60-year-old man, the rural police arrested his two nephews (distant relatives) on Friday night. The two accused woke him up at midnight on May 8, telling him that a thief had entered his farm. Later on, over a farm dispute, they killed him, separated his head with a sharp weapon and then threw away the body and the head in the well at Chinchala village in Paithan tehsil. Meanwhile, the Paithan court has remanded five days' police custody to the accused when produced in the court on Saturday.

As reported earlier, sensation prevailed in Chinchala village when the headless body of Namdev Eknathrao Brahmarakshash (60) was spotted floating in a well on May 9 early morning. After drying up the well, the police recovered the missing head of the body in the well. Initially, the Pachod police registered a case of accidental death. Later on, the superintendent of police (SP) Vinay Kumar Rathod took personal interest. Accordingly, the Pachod police and Local Crime Branch (LCB) intensified the investigation and cracked the murder case within eight days.

The names of the accused arrested by the police are Babasaheb Sakharam Brahmarakshas (33) and Aabasaheb Sakharam Brahmarakshas (30) from Chinchala village. During the investigation, the duo confessed to murdering Namdev following a personal enmity.

How was the murder done?

The duo confessed before the police that they were having a grudge against Namdev, following an old land dispute. Hence, on the night of May 8, when Namdev was sleeping in front of his house, they woke him up at midnight, telling him that thieves had entered his farm. Entrusting them, Namdev rushed towards the fields. There, the accused slew him. Later on, by using a sharp weapon (sickle) they separated his head, and then threw away his body first and then his head in the nearby well. After committing the crime, they returned home as well.

On the second day (May 9) morning, when Namdev was not found in his bed, his wife rushed towards the farm and spotted his body floating in the well. Namdev is survived by his wife, two sons and one daughter.

After the confession, a case of murder was registered at the Pachod police station. On Saturday, they were produced in the Paithan court, where the judge awarded a five-day police custody remand to them. The assistant police inspector, Sharadchandra Rodge, is investigating the case.