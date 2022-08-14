Two offices pushing 8K citizens to suffer

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

Angry residents staying in localities existing around Jatwada Road have decided to go on indefinite strike in front of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headquarters at Town Hall, from Independence Day (August 15). They will be gifting a bullock cart to the AMC administration on the occasion.

The public road benefitting these localities has been encroached on and blocked by some people. This is causing inconvenience to around 8,000 people staying in different localities across the Jatwada Road. For the past year, these residents contacted the AMC, but the civic administration told them to contact the Land Record office.

According to these residents of areas like Jatwada Road, Duttanagar, Hariomnagar, Sanglewadi, Moinnagar, Shahnawaznagar etc stated that there was public road passing through Gut Numbers 223, 224, 226 and others, but it has been blocked by few citizens. They are farming and also operating brick kilns to obstruct the road.

The residents of these above localities are demanding their rightful way, but the anti-encroachment section of AMC paid no heed to it. They informed that they had written a letter to the Land Record section to conduct measurement of the land, draw the map and complete the marking of the road, but the record section did nothing.

Earlier, the residents had approached the High Court, but when the orders were not implemented a contempt petition was also filed. Then also they are deprived of justice. Hence, as a last resort, the residents submitted a memorandum stating to observe an indefinite strike in front of AMC from August 15 to the concerned offices and gift the bullock cart to AMC. The memorandum was duly signed by B B Autade, Syed Moinuddin and others.