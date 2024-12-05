Two pushed motorcycle hit by car

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two people pushing a motorcycle due to a fuel shortage were seriously injured when a speeding car hit them. The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on October 27 near Kalavati Lawns on Jalgaon Road. A case was registered on Wednesday. The injured victim has been identified as Amol Gaikwad (Harsul) and his friend Amol Paikade, were involved in the accident. A case has been registered against the car driver (MH-20-DJ-2823).