Two revellers drowned in separate incidents on Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two persons, who had gone with their friends to celebrate the ‘Holi’ festival got drowned in two separate incidents held at Waghundi Shivar (Paithan tehsil) and Jatwa (Phulambri tehsil).

The deceased are identified as Sopan Sheshrao Shelke (45, Krishnapur in Gangapur tehsil) and Vishnu Bhimrao Raote (27, Jatwa).

In the first incident, Sopan and his friends had gone swimming in Jayakwadi Dam (passing through Waghundi Shivar) on Monday morning. At around 3 pm, he sustained a cardiac while swimming and later on started to drown.

His friends noticed and screamed for help. The villagers rushed to take Sopan out of the dam water. He was rushed to the Bidkin Rural Hospital, but the doctor on duty declared him dead after examination. Paithan MIDC police station has registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is on by police.

In the second incident, Vishnu and his friends were celebrating Holi at a farm (Gut Number 113) in the village. Later on, his friends enter the farm pond (shet tale) for swimming and Vishu was watching them by staying out of the pond.

After some time, when all the friends came out of the water and were heading to go, Vishnu who was standing on the edge of the pond lost his balance and fell into it. He does not know how to swim. His friends jumped into the water to save him, but in vain there was a huge quantity of water in the deep pond. Besides, there was no support to hold and pull out Vishnu out of the water.

Acting upon the information, Wadod Bazaar police reached the spot and with the help of villagers rushed him to the Phulambri rural hospital. However, the doctor on duty declared him dead on examination. The body of Vishnu was handed over to his relatives after performing the post-mortem. The last rites upon him were performed on Monday night.

Vishnu was an orphan as he had lost his father when he was a child. Besides, Vishnu was married last year only. His wife and mother sustained a severe shock upon learning about his demise. He is also survived by his brother, sister, and others.

Wadod Bazaar police have registered a case in this regard. Assistant police inspector Sunil Ingle and his team are investigating the case.