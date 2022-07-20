Two sons-of-soil appointed as directors of power entities

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 20:

Maharashtra Rajya Veej Tantrik Kamgar union (MRVTKS)

has organised a programme to felicitate two sons of soil on their appointment as directors of different power entities, at Maulana Azad Research Centre, recently.

The MSEDCL director (commerce) Dr Murhari Kele and MSETCL executive director Rohit Mhaske were feted on the occasion. The union’s R P Thorat (for his appointment as president of MSETCL Wing), Tarachand Kolhe (for his appointment as vice president of MSEDCL Wing) and R R Savkare for his appointment as deputy general secretary were also feted at the function, stated the press release issued by MRVTKS general secretary Syed Zahiroddin.

Kele drew attention to the intervention of private companies in MSEDCL and MSETCL companies. “Like mobile phone companies, the energy sector will also be going to witness stiff competition in future. Hence, the ground and technical staff along with others should boost their efficiencies, minimise the power leakages and focus on recovering the current bills and dues. The MSEDCL spends Rs 7.10 paise on providing one unit of electricity to the consumer. To overcome the growing loss, the staff should focus on recovering bills and self analyse your performance as it is need of the hour,” said Kele.

Mhaske said,” We had not even dreamt of danger to MSETCL or another alternate power generator would enter the market. The private companies have stepped into Mumbai and are doing works like the erection of sub-stations. The improvement in services is the need of the hour to keep intact the consumer with us. An awareness programme should be made amongst the ground staff.”

Syed Zahiroddin made an introductory speech, Shravan Kolnurkar compered the proceedings and Santosh Waghmare proposed a vote of thanks.

Many chief engineers, superintending engineers and executive engineers of three power entities and other office-bearers were also present on the occasion.