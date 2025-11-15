Two statues to be unveiled today by the CM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit the city on Sunday. During his visit, he will unveil the statues of former Chief Minister and pioneer of the Green Revolution, the late Vasantrao Naik, and Swami Ramanand Teerth.

The Chief Minister will arrive from Mumbai at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Chikalthana Airport at 11.50 am. At 12 noon, he will inaugurate the newly constructed BJP office located in front of the airport. At 1.20 pm, he will unveil the statue of the late Vasantrao Naik near the Cidco bus stand. At 1.50 pm, he will unveil the statue of Swami Ramanand Teerth at Rani Laxmibai Garden near Kranti Chowk. From there, he will also virtually inaugurate the Kamal Lake project near Amkhas Maidan. At 2.10 pm, the Chief Minister will visit Shreyas Pratishthan in the Satara area. At 3 pm, he will inaugurate the new building of Shreyas Ayurvedic College and Hospital Research Centre. He will depart for Mumbai from Chikalthana Airport at 4.40 pm.