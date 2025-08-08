Two suspects detained during night patrol at AS Club Chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

During a night patrol on Friday early morning at AS Club Chowk, the Waluj MIDC police detained two youths exhibiting suspicious behaviour. A knife was found in their possession, and images of a country-made pistol were discovered on one of their mobile phones.

According to the complaint filed by police constable Santosh Nihalsing Bamwat, he was patrolling with a special team under sub-inspector Manoj Shinde when they spotted two youths standing suspiciously at AS Club Chowk. The police immediately took them into custody.

The two youths were identified as Om Pappu Kagda (age 19) and Tejasan Raju Sirse (age 18), both residents of Ravivar Bazaar, Gandhinagar. A knife with a steel blade worth Rs 500 and a Samsung mobile phone worth Rs 5,000, which contained images of a country-made pistol, were recovered from them. The total seized items are valued at Rs 5,500. During interrogation, Om Kagda admitted that the knife was given to him by one Ashu Ridlon but could not provide a satisfactory explanation. A case has been registered against them, and further investigation is underway.