Two take their own lives; police probe reasons behind suicides

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two men a 20-year-old from Waldgaon and a 36-year-old from the Town Hall area died by suicide on Wednesday. Police have registered both cases and launched investigations to determine the causes.

In Waldgaon, Pranav Wakle (20) hanged himself with a cotton strap in his home’s storeroom around 9 am. His father found him and rushed him to Ghati Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said Pranav worked as a laborer in a private firm. The motive for his suicide is yet to be established. In another case, Sachin Wagh (36) from Jaybhimnagar near Town Hall ended his life by hanging himself with a wire tied to a staircase railing around noon. His niece noticed the incident and informed relatives, who took him to Ghati Hospital. Doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Sachin worked as a daily wage laborer and is survived by his wife, daughter, mother, brother, and sister. Satara and Begumpura police are investigating both cases.