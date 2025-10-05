Two thieves caught with four stolen bikes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MIDC Waluj police conducted an operation on Wednesday, apprehending two thieves and recovering four stolen motorcycles from their possession. The seized items are valued at Rs 2.10 lakh, and the accused have been identified as repeat offenders.

According to police sources, during the investigation, police sub-inspector Praveen Patharkar received information that two individuals would come to Oasis Chowk, Waluj to sell stolen motorcycles. Acting on this tip, the DB team set a trap and caught Vishnu Sonawane (22, Wadgaon Kolhati) and Shubham Jadhav (22, Kumbharwada, Waluj). Initially giving evasive answers, the accused later admitted to stealing the motorcycles. During further interrogation, they confessed to stealing three additional motorcycles. Based on their information, police recovered four bikes, with a total value of Rs 2.10 lakh. Both accused were arrested and presented before the court, which remanded them to police custody. The operation was carried out under the guidance of police inspector Rameshwar Gade, led by police sub-inspector Praveen Patharkar, and team.