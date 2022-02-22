Two truck drivers injured in collision

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

Drivers of two trucks were injured after their trucks collided with each other in front of the Bajaj material gate on Monday night. The accident caused a massive traffic jam on Aurangabad-Ahmednagar road till Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Bhimrao Dhakne (Bolegaon, Ahmednagar) left for Jalna from Ahmednagar in a truck (MH-16-Q-6044) on Monday night with scrap metal. As he reached Bajaj material gate at 1.30 am, he was hit by a speeding Hyva (MH-20-DE-6322) carrying sand from behind. The impact was so severe that the truck overturned leaving Dhanke injured. The driver of Hyva was also severely injured. Both the drivers were rushed to the hospital. The vehicles were also severely damaged. The accident caused a massive traffic jam on Nagar road. Traffic branch PI PG Thakre and his accomplice removed the truck and streamlined traffic till Tuesday afternoon. A case has been registered against the Hyva driver at MIDC Waluj police station on Dhakne's complaint and PSI Vasant Jivde is further investigating the case.