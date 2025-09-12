Two women swept away in overflowing stream

Hingoli: Amid cloudburst-like situation in several parts of Vasmat tehsil on Friday afternoon which cut off connectivity to many villages, two women went missing after being swept away in a flooded stream near Gunda village at around 5 pm. Gayabai Ambadas Saroale (50) and Sakhubai Vishwanath Bhalerao (52) were returning home from farm work along with one Ramesh Bhalerao when the incident occurred. Both women, who were trying to cross the stream holding hand of Bhalerao, were drowned. The villagers rushed to the spot and launched a search. However, as of late Friday night, both women remained untraced. Sub-divisional officer Vikas Mane, tehsildar Sharda Dalvi, along with other officers and locals reached the site to coordinate rescue efforts.