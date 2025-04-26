Two women targeted in back-to-back robberies; Swift and ruthless: Criminals escape after committing daring crime

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A few minutes after snatching the gold chain of a woman, a young girl was pushed hard and her mobile phone was snatched from her hand in Osmanpura on April 22. This incident came to light after Osmanpura police registered a case on April 24.

On April 22, two-wheeler-borne criminals targeted three women in the city in three hours and snatched their gold chains. These three incidents took place between 5 pm and 8 pm. After this, mobile phone of a student was snatched.

At 8.20 pm, CA Komal Mutha (Ulkanagari) was approached by the criminals on the Utsav Mangal Karyalaya Chowk to Ramanagar road at night and a gold chain weighing one and a half tola was snatched from her neck.

A few minutes later, a young student named Pallavi Bamb, who had come to the city for education, was walking on this road after finishing her class and talking on phone. The robbers, who had stolen Komal’s gold chain, pushed Pallavi and snatched her mobile phone.

No time to react, it all happens in few seconds

CA Mutha said, after robbing her the criminals took a left turn towards Shreyanagar, where a similar chain-snatching incident had occurred earlier around 5:30 pm. “It appears the suspects may have followed me from the residential lane that leads straight from Utsav Mangal Karyalaya which has very poor street lighting. Three such incidents were reported in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar that day. These crimes happen so suddenly, we don’t even get a moment to react or ask for help, it’s all over in seconds.”