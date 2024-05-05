Two women violated in separate incidents, cases registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two women were violated in different incidents in the city. A woman was forced by a grocery shop owner and in the second incident, a woman was sexually violated on the false pretext of buying her a flat and was also duped for Rs 19 lakh. Cases have been registered in the MIDC Cidco and Satara police station.

In the first incident, a woman was brutally assaulted by a grocery shopkeeper named Amol Ragde (28) in the Chikalthana area. The accused allegedly dragged the victim into his shop after a brief conversation and subjected her to physical abuse. Fearing defamation, the victim remained silent until May 4 when she finally registered a case at the MIDC Cidco police station. API Manisha Hivrale is currently investigating the case.

The second incident involved a married woman who was lured by Vishal Bhomadatta Trivedi (Nakshatrawadi) with the promise of a low-cost flat in the Nakshatrawadi area. The accused not only gained the couple's trust but also allegedly extorted Rs 19 lakh from them without delivering the promised flat. Furthermore, the victim reported being repeatedly forced into physical relations by Trivedi. PSI A Sonwane of the Satara police station is investigating the case.