Two workers electrocuted while installing transformer in Bajajnagar miraculously survive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Bajajnagar X Sector during the installation of a new 25 kV transformer. Suddenly, electric current started flowing through the pole, shocking two workers who were working at a height of 20 feet. Fortunately, both survived and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The injured are Devidas Mokale (47) and Prakash Tupe (43), both from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. They were stuck to the wires but did not fall. They were working through a private agency, Polycab. Mahavitaran had started installing a new transformer since the old one was overloaded. Although workers had obtained the required permit, the current started flowing unexpectedly. Preliminary investigation suggests that a car (MH-57 - 1128) hit an electric pole at Jai Bhavani Chowk, causing wires to short-circuit and energize the pole. The exact cause is still under investigation.

Assistant engineer Komal Bodre said:

“Workers had permits and were using safety gear. We are investigating how the current was activated.”