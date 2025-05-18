Two workers held for stealing coconut oil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MIDC Cidco Police have arrested two workers for stealing 21 boxes of coconut oil worth Rs 2 lakh from a godown in the MIDC Chikalthana area.

The accused, Sandeep Shewale (32) and Akash Charbhare (26), both residents of Naregaon, have confessed to the theft. The stolen goods have been fully recovered. Ravi Narayan Rindhe, owner of an agency that stores branded goods in the godown, lodged a complaint on May 15. Both accused were employed as laborers at the same godown and had stolen a key during work hours. They later used it to access the premises and commit the theft. The investigation was led by police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar, with assistance from assistant inspector Bharat Pachole, Sub-Inspector Jagannath Menkudale, and the team comprising Haider Shaikh, Santosh Sonawane, Prakash Sonawane, Satish Fuse, and Devidas Kale.