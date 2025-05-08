Two workers killed, 3 injured as borewell truck overturns

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two workers from Odisha were killed, and three others were injured when a borewell truck overturned after one of its tyres burst. The incident occurred around 9.30 am on Wednesday, between Jalta Phata and Cambridge Chowk, near Bhimwadi.

The deceased have been identified as Lachha Santa (55) and Bondu Santa (28), both from Odisha, who had recently settled in the city for borewell-related work. On the day of the accident, they were traveling with other colleagues in a truck operated by Ekta Borewell towards Cambridge Chowk. According to reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst, causing the truck to overturn into a roadside pit. Heavy iron pipes and other equipment fell on Lachha and Bondu, killing them instantly. The driver and three other workers sustained serious injuries. MIDC Cidco PI Somnath Jadhav and ASI Satish Jogas were quick to respond to the scene. Local residents assisted in transporting the injured to Ghati Hospital. Efforts are underway to notify the families of the deceased. Assistant Sub-Inspector Jogas is leading the ongoing investigation.