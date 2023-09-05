Two workers killed by train while crossing railway track

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two workers were killed by a train while crossing a railway track in Kumbhephal area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Vilas Goje (35, Kumbhephal) and Seema Misal (29, Gawlipura, Kumbhephal).

The incident took place at around 6 am near Ladgaon flyover on Jalna railway line. The workers were crossing the track when they were hit by a train coming from the opposite direction. They were both killed on the spot. The Karmad police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter.