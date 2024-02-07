Two youths abducted, brutally thrashed over tuition argument

Incident occur in Naralibagh, case against 15 to 16 suspects

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two 17-year-old boys were kidnapped, beaten, and threatened by a group of 15-16 individuals in Naralibagh, allegedly due to a minor scuffle between one of the boys and a girl in their tuition class.

According to police, the incident unfolded when Sachin (name changed) and his friend Rohit were returning home from tuition on February 6. Meanwhile, they were accosted by a group on motorcycles, and later taken into an apartment in Naralibagh area, and subjected to gruesome beating and torture for three hours.

According to the police, the attackers accused Sachin of pushing and harassing a girl named Rekha (name changed). Despite his denials, they brutally beat him and his friend with wooden sticks with pointed spikes, demanding a confession. The boys were forced to do squats and record it on video, further humiliated and threatened with dire consequences if they reported the incident.

Following the harrowing ordeal, the injured boys were dropped at a nearby hospital by one of the attackers, Chotu Jhirpe, who then fled. The boys somehow managed to call their families and file a complaint against Jhirpe and the unidentified assailants at the MIDC Cidco police station. All suspects have fled after the case was registered.

What was the altercation for

Sources claim the altercation between Sachin and Rekha originated from her attempts to initiate conversation, which Sachin ignored. This reportedly escalated into an argument, reaching their families eventually. The attackers, allegedly influenced by Rekha's narration, perpetrated this violent act.