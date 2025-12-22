Two youths brutally assaulted by four

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Alleging that they were speaking about them to others, a group of four brutally assaulted Jayvardhan Harshvardhan Kamble (18) and his friend Vishal Birare with sticks. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in the Bhavsingpura area. The accused have been identified as Sachin Gawali, Deepak Gawali, Akash Kamble, and one of their friends. Based on a complaint filed by Jayvardhan’s mother, the Chavani police have registered a case.