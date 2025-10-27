Two youths die as speeding vehicle hits bike near Ghaigaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two youths died on the spot after a speeding, unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle near Ghaigaon on the Vaijapur–Gangapur Road around 9.30 pm on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Amol Gore (22) and Pradeep Kale (28), both residents of Adivasi Vasti, Vaijapur. Police said the duo was travelling from Vaijapur towards Ghaigaon on a motorcycle (MH-20-JY-9567) when the vehicle hit them with great force near Ghaigaon Shivar. Both sustained serious injuries and died instantly. Their bodies were sent to the Vaijapur sub-district hospital for post-mortem early Monday morning and later cremated at the Amardham crematorium. A case has been registered at the Vaijapur Police Station. Pradeep Kale is survived by his wife, parents, and daughter, while Amol Gore is survived by his parents.

