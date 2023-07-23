Two youths escape unharmed in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a dramatic turn of events near Amkhas Maidan, two youths miraculously survived after their speeding two-wheeler collided with an Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and got crushed. The incident took place on Saturday at 11:50 pm.

According to the City Chowk police, the MSRTC bus (MH-20, BL-2876), was en route to the Central Bus Station via Sillod, when a high-speed two-wheeler suddenly appeared from behind. The reckless motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle while attempting to overtake the bus, resulting in a horrifying accident.

With the bike riders applied the brakes, causing the bike to skid and its two riders, identified as Vedant Hiwarde and Tejas Kulkarni, to be thrown off the road. To the astonishment of onlookers, the bike then slipped under the bus and lodged itself near the housing pipe of the ST bus.

Quick thinking on the part of the ST bus driver, Bahadur, promptly brought the bus to a halt, avoiding any additional damage or injury. Fortunately, Vedant and Tejas suffered only minor injuries, despite the severity of the incident.

Doctors from the nearby Government Cancer Hospital immediately rushed to the scene to provide medical assistance to the youths. The incident caused some disruption in the area, but prompt action by the local residents helped in clearing the site quickly.