Two youths involved in murder of woman vendor sent on PCR till May 13

- Criminals do not have any regret in connection with murder.

Aurangabad, May 10:

The local court today has awarded police custody remand (PCR) to two youths, involved in the murder of the 39-year-old woman vegetable vendor at Balapur Shivar on Sunday night, till May 13. The youths including main accused Deepak Raju Bhatade (24, Shivajinagar) and his friend Sunil alias Rahul Sanjay Maher (19, Heenanagar-Chikalthana) were arrested by Chikalthana police station.

Meanwhile, the two minor girls, also involved in the crime, have been sent to juvenile home as per the court order.

It may be noted that the woman was brutally murdered as she was proving a hurdle in the love affair, as a result, her own daughter (17 year old) with the help of her boyfriend and two others including one minor girl (12 years old) killed her mother calling her at an isolated place on Beed Bypass.

The police inspector Devidas Gaat said,” The above four (comprising two youths and two minor girls) killed Sushila on Sunday night. During investigation, they confessed of their crime. Hence the process of their arrest started on Monday night. When produced in the court, the youths were awarded PCR till May 13 and the two minor girls have been shifted to juvenile home.”

Meanwhile, the police said, that it was a plan hatched with cool mind. They do not have any regret about the murder. Instead, the 17-year-old girl told that after freeing from the legal hassles, she will get married to her boyfriend.