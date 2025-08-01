Two youths robbed within an hour in Pundliknagar, Jawaharnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two separate robberies within an hour shocked the city on Tuesday night. In both cases, three-bike-borne miscreants targeted young men in the Pundliknagar and Jawaharnagar areas.

Around 9.30 pm, Atharva Toge (23) was intercepted near Kalda Corner by three men who threatened him, vandalized his car, and fled with Rs 8,000. An hour later, Akshay Ghughe (30) was robbed of his mobile phone near Chaitanyanagar while walking towards a mall. Both cases have been registered at respective police stations.