Typing test paper for municipal clerks got leaked!

Lokmat News Network,

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There are 197 clerks working in various sections of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). However, the surprise visit of the civic chief, last month, revealed that the majority of them lack the skills to type on computers. Hence the civic administration to check the proficiency of all clerks conducted the typing test in phases from 11 am to 4 pm on Friday. Meanwhile, the rumour saying that the typing test paper has been leaked was talk of the municipal headquarters. It is alleged that the clerks were aware of what they had to type during the test.

Adding to the woes, reporters and photographers were not allowed to capture images or videos. Hence the media organisations condemned this incident.

It so happened that the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth paid a surprise visit to the education section and found that the clerks in do not know about typing. Hence it was decided to conduct the typing test of all the clerks.

It is alleged that one day ago, 112 clerks were aware of what they had to type in Marathi and English. They were also told to type the pledge 'India is my country,' during the test period. The test was conducted in computer sections at CSMC headquarters and the Smart City Office. The deputy commissioner Aparna Thete was appointed as coordinator at Smart City Office and the additional commissioner Ranjit Patil was coordinating at the civic headquarters. It so happened that the photographers and reporters reached the above two venues to take photographs and know the details about the test, but they were denied entry at the centres. The officers are accused of using immoral words. Meanwhile, the public relations office (PRO) section claimed that 103 clerks had taken their test today, while nine of them were absent. The staff above age 50 years were exempted from the test as per the government order, it is learnt.