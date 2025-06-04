UBT launches region-wide protest in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray sena has announced a phased protest across Marathwada from June 5 to June 12, titled “Kya Hua Tera Wada?”

The agitation targets unfulfilled promises made by the Mahayuti government to farmers during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The protest will include memorandum submissions to local officials on June 5, marches to ruling party leaders’ offices on June 6–7, village meetings and banner displays from June 8–10, bullock cart and tractor rallies on June 11, culminating in district-level road blockades (“Chakka Jam”) on June 12. Shiv Sena leader of opposition (LOP) Ambadas Danve has called on farmers, party workers, and supporters to actively participate in the protests.