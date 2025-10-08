UBT Sena protests for farmers' loan waiver

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT)-Shiv Sena leaders and activists demonstrated in front of the District Collector's Office on Wednesday for their different demands, including farmers' complete loan waiver.

In a memorandum submitted to the district collector, it was stated that the State Government had spread a false narrative among farmers through a package of Rs 31,500 crore.

“The farmers' original demand is a compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare, complete loan waiver, and restoration of crop insurance norms. Since the financial compensation for houses, animals and shops washed away in the flood should be provided in large quantities,” it was stated in the memorandum.

Former Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, Joint Sampark Pramukh Anil Chordia, Vijayrao Salve, Subhash Patil, District Chief Rajendra Rathod, Mahanagar Chief Raju Vaidya and others were present.