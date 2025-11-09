UBT Sena to hold district-level meeting for polls today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections in the district were announced. Meetings will be organised on November 10 to screen potential candidates for the elections and to review the party's preparations.

Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire will take a review from local office bearers, observers and Shiv Sainiks. All current and former office-bearers and public representatives will be present at this time.

Meetings will be organised in Gangapur at 11 am on Monday, Vaijapur at 12.30 pm, Kannad at 3 pm and Khultabad at 5 pm.

Also, Shiv Sena deputy leader Subhash Patil, former MLA Uday Singh Rajput, Sunita Aulwar of Mahila Aghadi, Sunita Dev, Asha Datar and local office bearers will be present.