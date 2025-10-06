UBT to take out ‘Hambarda Morcha’ on Oct 11

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The State Government is indifferent towards farmers. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray is taking out a Hambarda Morcha in the city on October 11 to get justice for the affected farmers,” said UBT Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire while addressing a pre-preparatory meeting of the agitation organised at the Tirumala Mangalkaryalayae in Pundaliknagar on Monday under his chairmanship.

Mahanagar Pramukh Raju Vaidya, Digvijay Sherkhane, Santosh Khedke, Vijay Waghmare and Atmaram Pawar were on the stage. Khaire appealed to all, farmers and citizens, to participate in this morcha.

The demands will include providing assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare to the farmers affected by heavy rains, making the farmers debt-free.

Party office-bearers, including Bapu Kavale, Ravi Gaikwad, Raj Neel, Purushottam Panpat, Vinod Sonawane and others, were present.