UBT women's activist voice against Somaiya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Angry women activists of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) today agitated against the BJP and its leader Kirit Somaiya at Kranti Chowk, this afternoon.

The agitation dubbed ‘Arsa Paha’ (see the mirror) was taken out after Somaiya’s video clip featuring him in an objectionable situation went viral on social media.

The whole area reverberated with the shouting of slogans by women members against the Somaiya and the BJP-led coalition government in the state.

The alleged video clip has become the talk of the political circle. The involvement of such a big BJP leader in such things is disgusting claimed the opponents. The agitators claimed that such political leaders should not stay in politics. BJP should remove Somaiya from the party and conduct an inquiry of the video as well as the leader, said district organiser (women’s wing) Pratibha Jagtap.

The agitation was participated by Anita Mantri, Nalini Baheti, Sukanya Bhosle, Meena Phasate, Durga Bhati, Meera Deshpande, Chhaya Devaraj, Sukanya Kulkarni, Rekha Shah, Vidya Agnihotri, Asha Dattar and many others.