UCC needed for rights of women

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Uniform Civil Code’ is needed for safeguarding the judicial rights of women”, opined legal expert Dr Aparna Kottapalle.

She was delivering a lecture on ‘Uniform Civil Code: social and legal evaluation’ during a lecture series organised on the 7th anniversary of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Institute of Social Studies at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College recently. Shrikisan More spoke on UCC and Indian Constitution. Former principal R K Kshirsagar presided over.

More said, the UCC should be according to the philosophy of the Indian Constitution. Kshirsagar read the report of the institute. Dr Yashwant Khadse made an introductory speech. Dr Sanjay Paikrao conducted the proceedings of the function while Dr Pradnya Salve proposed a vote of thanks. Principal Pramod Herode, Dr Kishor Salve, Dr Sanjay Moon, Bhimrao Sarwade, Anil Karte, Tillotama Zade, Dr Ravi Khillare, Baburao Bansode, Dhanraj Gondane, Dr Rekha Wagh, Dr Murlidhar Ingole and others were present.